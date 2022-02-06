Concordia, Sinaloa.- Elements of the National Guard Communications Division were in charge of supporting with the partial closure of the Mazatlán-Durango highway while maneuvers were carried out to be able to rescue a burning pipe on Saturday.

The unfortunate accident where the driver of the heavy tanker unit lost his life It happened at kilometer 197 in the area known as El Parejo in Concordia, Sinaloa.

The federal elements were in charge of carrying out the partial closure while the rescue work was carried out with a huge crane to remove said vehicle from the bottom of a ravine.

Partial closure of the Mazatlán-Durango; remove burning pipe | Photo: Courtesy

Work began at approximately 10:20 a.m. and ended at approximately 12:00 p.m. Finally, the affected unit was transferred to a pension to be able to carry out the corresponding investigations.