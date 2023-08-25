Friday, August 25, 2023, 01:11



The rebound in cases of covid-19 in the region has put the management of the Vega Baja Hospital on alert, which on Thursday sent an urgent statement to all staff updating the organizational measures for healthcare due to coronavirus.

In this notification, the monitoring commission reported a significant increase in patients admitted to the center with a diagnosis of covid-19. This figure, they announce, has risen from an average of five or six patients to thirty.

As indicated by the health personnel of the center, many of these patients require urgent hospital admission because they present pneumonia. Among the most common symptoms in other patients are fever and dyspnea.

Given this epidemiological situation, the Vega Baja Hospital has proposed a series of temporary reinforcement measures to those currently in force, with the aim of reducing the transmission of the disease and avoiding cases of nosocomial infections.

First of all, the statement details, the entrance control to the center will be reinforced for people who access the hospitalization floors. In addition, in order to reduce the risk of transmission due to the transfer of visits, the exclusive presence of one companion per patient will be allowed.

On the other hand, the universal use of masks is immediately implemented for all patient and accompanying professionals in all hospital wards, recommending their use with the highest possible level of rigor.

In this sense, from the health center they report that a follow-up and evaluation of these measures will be carried out within two weeks, or even sooner, if the epidemiological situation so advises.