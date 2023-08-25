marine water It is one of the most recognized cumbia orchestras in the country thanks to its musical successes and now it is about to celebrate its 47th anniversary with a spectacular concert that they will give at the San Marcos stadium. As part of the celebrations for their anniversary, the group recorded the special ‘Entre hermanos’ on their channel Youtube, in which they met to talk about all their experiences, anecdotes and fears. Precisely, the fourth chapter will be released this Friday, August 25.

What did Agua Marina say about the new artists and covers?

“The musical world should make more effort to do something newnot resort to songs from 20 or 30 years ago, I think they should make an effort to make unpublished songs”, said Manuel, an artist from Agua Marina.

The issue did not stop there and the main vocalist of the orchestra, Manuel, also took the opportunity to advise new cumbia artists to work on their own music.

“At first, we resorted to covers, but we realized that a group should have its own songs because that is the identity of a group, making new songs. We hope that the new generations have that sense of making authentic Peruvian music.. Sometimes they criticize abroad that Peruvians are pure cover. I think there is a lot of talent and I feel that there are a lot of people who have that idea of ​​making original songs”.

When will the Agua Marina concert be in Lima?

Agua Marina confirmed that its concert for its 47th anniversary will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the San Marcos stadium. Ticket sales began last July. It should be noted that this was the same venue that hosted the presentation of Group 5 for its 50th anniversary.

Agua Marina gets ready for a massive concert. Photo: diffusion

