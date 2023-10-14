You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
View of the glass pyramid at the entrance to the Louvre Museum, converted into one of the undisputed icons of France, as well as its capital.
PHOTO: IAN LANGSDON. EFE
The most visited museum in the world received a written message informing of a risk. Details.
The Louvre museum in Paris, the largest in the world, closed at noon this Saturday exceptionally “for security reasons”, in a context of a high alert level in France after an Islamist attack in the north of the country.
“The Louvre received a written message informing of a risk for the museum and its visitors” and “we chose to evacuate it and close it for the entire day, the essential time to proceed with the verification,” a spokesperson for the cultural center told AFP after the announcement. closing on social network X.
News in development…
