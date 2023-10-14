DThis report can only have one beginning: It sucks. Anyone who uses the Subaru Solterra for the first time and perhaps has to back out of a tight parking space while paying attention to the flow of traffic will receive a free blood pressure stimulant from Subaru. When you engage reverse gear, the big beeping starts. It beeps, beeps, beeps as long as the gear is in gear. Then we continue on the big journey with the first fully electric Subaru.

The next surprise is the camera-based monitoring of the driver’s attention. She doesn’t appear in the press release or in the model brochure for customers, and there’s a reason for that: she’s constantly wrong and beeping in your face. If you switch the function off, the beeping continues with the error message that driver monitoring is not available, as soon as you hold your hand a little too high on the steering wheel and cover the camera eye. Further acoustic excitement in the high-frequency range occurs after switching the digital speedometer display and locking the vehicle.

Charging with alternating current is a test of patience

The Solterra comes with a 71 kWh battery and in the fall, with cold temperatures in the morning and nice 20 degrees in the afternoon, we had consumption fluctuating between 20 and 25 kWh for 100 kilometers. The range on one battery charge is 290 to 320 kilometers. In winter, this editorial team measured a consumption of a horrendous 33 kWh. Unfortunately, the Solterra only takes up to a maximum of 7 kW of alternating current, and even this paltry value is not reached at some public 11 kW charging stations. At our charging station in the new FAZ Tower, the charging process often only started on the second attempt, after we had removed the plug and reconnected it. Fast charging is therefore the better option; at least on paper, a charging output of up to 150 kW is achieved. We achieved values ​​slightly higher than 100 kW and unfortunately have to report a number of irregularities and starting problems when refueling with direct current.



Pleasant equipment: There is good traffic jam data, but there is a problem with charging planning.

:



Image: Manufacturer



We wanted to know how the standard “hybrid cloud navigation system” supports electric driving and charging planning. The Solterra’s cockpit looks a bit futuristic. The digital instrument display in front of the steering wheel has been moved far towards the windshield. The navigation instructions shown on 7 inches do not replace a head-up display, but are easy to see. The instrument display is operated using just the steering wheel buttons and takes some getting used to. The 12.3-inch diagonal on-board monitor offers more clarity; it is touch-sensitive and has sensor surfaces at its bottom edge as well as some physical buttons for adjusting the air conditioning.







Unfortunately no charging planning

Everything else is done with your finger on the display. On the left edge there are six symbols for the submenus to get to the individual departments. The equipment is middle class. We missed detailed information about power consumption; the web browser is superfluous. The navigation department comes from Tomtom and thankfully has real-time traffic information. The traffic jam status is shown for almost every street. The online connection could also have been used for charging planning. While other electric cars show how many charging spaces are currently free, the Subaru only shows the charging capacity and the number of parking spaces. Wherever we traveled, the number was often wrong.

The list of disappointments goes on: the search for charging stations can only be narrowed down to those nearby, near the destination or along the route. There is no filtering according to charging power or direct or alternating current. Charging planning for long distances is also not implemented. The co-pilot doesn’t even give an estimate of the battery level with which you’ll probably arrive at your destination. The fact that you cannot permanently switch off the acoustic driving instructions is another negative point in the protocol.

The plus points include the large and easy-to-read display, the properly functioning voice recognition and the connection to other online services that also allow the vehicle to be operated via smartphone. For example, pre-conditioning or tracking the vehicle. However, the beeping will not be forgotten and the charging planning should be provided with a software update.