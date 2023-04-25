The Colombian national team sub-20 He has great expectations for the Youth World Cup that will take place between May 20 and June 11, 2023 in Argentina.

The team, led by Héctor Cárdenas, was placed in group C, along with Senegal, Japan and Israel, who will seek the next round.

Is Cortes going?

Óscar Cortés (right) celebrates with Andrés Llinás (26) and Jader Valencia. Photo: Mauricio Moreno. TIME

Jhon Jader Durán and Yaser Asprillawho can be part of the group in the World Cup, are two of the doubts, since the teams are not obliged to give up the players, by Fifa regulations.

Durán defends the colors of Aston Villa in the Premier League, while Asprilla does not at Watford, in the same competition.

“The clubs are NOT obliged to YIELD their players for the Under 20 World Cup. AFA will get in touch to request good faith. Many teams in Europe will be in the process of finishing their tournaments, that’s why it is done on this date,” he said. Jaime Yerza, FIFA Competition Director.

But there is a third player that creates difficulties for DT Cárdenas. It is the case of the player Óscar Cortés, from Millionaires.

Óscar Cortés celebrates his goals with Millonarios. Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

He is another of the key men of the National Team, after his great South American. However, his presence is not fixed, since Millonarios needs him to face the League and the Copa Sudamericana.

This Monday, the president of the blue club, Enrique Camachoclarified the situation of Cortés for the World Cup.

The leader indicated that the vocation of Millionaires is to lend the players to the Colombian teams, which is also a benefit for the players. but everything will depend on how the situation is

Camacho was blunt: the decision will be made Alberto Gamerothe coach of the blue box.

