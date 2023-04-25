Dhe “Declaration of Ostend” is one of many upward corrections in the history of the European energy transition that were necessary because energy policy had fallen short. Because otherwise she would have become too dizzy?

In their statement, the states that campaigned on Monday in the Belgian seaside resort for the “largest green power plant in Europe”, the North Sea, pledged to increase the output of offshore wind power tenfold within twenty-five years. That is twice as much as previously planned, and that was also very ambitious.

The extension is primarily justified by the fact that the EU, Norway and Great Britain would have to draw even faster conclusions from the fact that Russian natural gas is no longer available in order to bridge the time until climate neutrality. The forced production of “green” hydrogen and the storage of carbon dioxide are therefore added.

Attractive for German industry

But that should have happened at some point one way or another, because the real reason for the North Sea fever is that it is gradually becoming clear what amounts of energy Europe will need on a climate-friendly day in order to be able to maintain its prosperity and its industry. The green North Sea power plant has the advantage that it is almost capable of base load. That makes it so attractive for German industry, but it’s not nearly enough.

As far as declarations of intent to expand offshore wind power are concerned, Germany is right in line with the European trend. The country is not following the trend when it comes to diversification, and the expansion of onshore wind power, grid expansion and storage capacities are lagging far behind their own requirements. It is therefore also foreseeable that there will be upward corrections to the 800 billion euros that the wind power industry and the EU Commission have calculated – just for investments on the North Sea and in the hinterland.







These are figures that advocates of renewable energies in this country do not point out quite as fervently as they do the costs and subsidies for other energy sources. The scoop of ice cream that they say was only meant to taste their fun will soon be as big as the earth.