Last Thursday, December 7, 2023, Tigers and Cougars They faced each other on the field of the Olimpico Universitario stadium, in the duel corresponding to the first leg of the semifinals for the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Those led by Robert Dante Siboldi took the field with the intention of at least not losing, since a tie on aggregate gave them a pass to the next round. However, with a goal from Jesús Angulo in the second half, those from San Nicolás de los Garza, Nuevo León defeated the capital’s team by the slightest difference, who are forced to win by two goals in the second leg.
Those led by Antonio: the ‘Turk’ Mohamed, will come to this commitment with the obligation to win at the ‘Volcano’. Something that no other club has managed to do since Uruguayan Robert Dante Siboldi took the reins of the Tigres team.
Tigres will line up with Nahuel Guzmán in goal, Javier Aquino as a right winger, Samir Caetano and Guido Pizarro in the center; Jesús Angulo on the left side. In the midfield it is most likely that we will see Rafa Carioca and Juan Pablo Vigón, open Fernando Gorriarán and Diego Lainez, while in attack there will be Sebastián Córdova and André-Pierre Gignac, who everything indicates would return to the starting lineup next Sunday, December 10.
Pumas, for its part, will play with Julio González, Lisandro Magallán, Nathan Silva, Adrián Aldrete, Jesús Rivas, Ulises Rivas, Jesús Molina, Robert Ergas, César Huera, Gabriel Fernández, and ‘Toto’ Salvio.
