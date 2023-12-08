France | Gérard Depardieu again in the middle of the noise with a new documentary

Several accusations of sexual violence and harassment have been made against the French actress in recent years.

French actress To Gérard Depardieu suspicions of sexual harassment have been brought to the fore once again with a new television documentary, news reports BBC.

According to the BBC, in a documentary published in France on Thursday, the actor makes several inappropriate comments to female characters during his trip to North Korea in 2018. The documentary, presented by the French television channel France 2, contains material that has never been shown publicly before.

According to the BBC, Depardieu constantly speaks inappropriately in the documentary, including to his female interpreter.

“I weigh 124 kilos. Without an erection. With an erection, I weigh 126 kilos,” says Depardieu, according to the BBC.

According to the BBC, the actor also makes sexually tinged comments about women riding in a horse stable in the documentary.

In a television documentary shown on Thursday, several women accuse Depardieu of creating a sexualized work environment. According to the women, they were targeted by the actor’s insinuations.

French actress in recent years, there have been several accusations of sexual violence and harassment. He has denied all the allegations.

Depardieu shared his own view on the sexual crime allegations against him in an open letter in October. The French newspaper Le Figaro published a text written by Depardieu under the title “I finally want to tell you my truth”.

Depardieu is currently accused of rape, which allegedly took place in 2018. In addition, in April, 13 women told Mediapart, an online media specializing in investigative journalism, that the actor had subjected them to sexual harassment and violence.

“I can no longer accept what I have been hearing and reading about myself for months. I thought I didn’t care, but actually, yes, I do. All of this affects me. It exhausts me,” Depardieu wrote in his letter

French Gérard Depardieu, one of the most internationally successful and well-known actors, has been in the headlines a lot in recent years, including him and the president Vladimir Putin because of warm intervals.

The rapprochement between Depardieu and Russia began when the actor became complacent about the French tax increases in 2012. He first moved his books to Belgium and later to Russia, where income taxation is remarkably low. According to Tassi, Putin’s reason for granting citizenship was that Depardieu had done significant services to Russian cultural life.

Depardieu is one of France’s biggest stars. He achieved international success after starring in an English-language comedy in 1990 Green Card.