The second season of the series The Last of Us on HBO it continues with its production. Now it looks like they're ready to get into some of the juicier parts of this story, Well, the actors who will play Abby's group have just been revealed.

Actor Danny Ramirez will be in charge of giving life to Manny, Abby's best friend. Then we have actress Tati Gabrielle, who was chosen to play Nora. The cast continues with Ariela Barer as Mel and finally with Spencer Lord as the optimistic Owen.

With these announcements the most important roles of this group of The Last of Us Part II. Let us remember that Mel and Owen especially play a crucial role in the stories of both Abby and Ellie. So it will be interesting to see these interactions brought to the screen.

At the moment there is no release date for the second season of The Last of Us. However, some estimates indicate that we could see it sometime in 2025. Perhaps with the advancement the production will release some trailer to get us excited for its arrival. Are you already waiting for it?

What will the second season of The Last of Us adapt?

On repeated occasions the producers of the series The Last of Us They said that the second season will adapt the second game. As in the first, they will seek to be as faithful as possible to the source material. Although they are also open to changes and expansions where they work.

Source: Sony.

Having said that, It is still unknown how much of the sequel they will adapt.. After all they also said that the game is a massive story that will take more than one season to tell. So we'll probably get a third and even a fourth season to do justice to this Abby and Ellie story. How far do you think it will go?

