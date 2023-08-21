Today, Monday, Kuwaiti Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, confirmed the stability of the health situation in the country, in light of the emergence of the new sub-mutant of the emerging corona virus, EG.5 (EG.5).

And the official Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) confirmed, in a post on the “X” (formerly Twitter) website, that the minister indicated to the cabinet that “the health situation has stabilized in light of the emergence of the new sub-mutant of Covid EG.5 (EG.5) that was detected in Kuwait.” Kuwait through epidemiological investigation and genetic sequencing tests.

And the agency quoted, in another publication, that the minister confirmed that “the emergence of the new sub-mutant of Covid EG5 does not require any unusual measures at the present time and recommends not to come into contact with others in the event of any symptoms indicating the presence of a respiratory infection.”

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced, on Tuesday, the detection of the “EG5” (5.EG) mutant, which is one of the sub-mutants of the Omicron strain of the emerging corona virus.