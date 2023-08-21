In addition to having defined the feasibility of an Abarth version of the Fiat 600e as “logical”, the number one of both brands, Oliver Francoisoffered some more details about the market strategy that will be followed from both Fiat and Abarth, similar in some respects but diametrically opposed in others.

Only some segments

Starting from Fiat, Francois made it known that the Turin brand will no longer make purely sports cars, just as it will no longer target the large or luxury car segments. “This is the beauty of Stellantis: we are a group which includes fourteen brands, each of which with a precise objective and with the desire to earn as much as possible – his words reported by Autocar – We make money for Fiat: we are simplicity and smaller cars, we are not sports cars, luxury cars or big cars”.

Size standards

The number one of Fiat and Abarth added that the first of these two brands will not launch cars longer than 4.5 meters, more or less the size of a Volvo XC40 to be clear, or shorter than 3.6 meters, with the The only exception represented by the new electric quadricycle baby mouse. Translated: the successor to the 124 Spider derived from the Mazda MX-5 will not find space in the range, not in the short term at least. The matter relating to a customized and exclusive sports Abarth from the Scorpion is different, of which Francois said: “It may have room.”