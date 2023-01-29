On Sunday, January 29, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented on the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz about his intention to continue telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The presidential press secretary said that so far the Russian leader’s schedule does not include coordinated conversations with the German chancellor, but added that the Russian president has always declared his readiness for an open dialogue.

“Putin was and remains open to contacts,” Peskov said. “RIA News”.

Earlier in the day, Scholz in an interview with a German newspaper Tagesspiegel announced that he intends to continue communicating by telephone with the President of Russia. He noted that for him, it is important that the negotiations always return to the real question of how the world can get out of this difficult situation.

According to Scholz, the withdrawal of Russian troops from the special operation zone should become a prerequisite for resolving the crisis.

The previous conversation between the Russian President and the German Chancellor took place in early December 2022. It was noted that the talks were held on the initiative of the German side. The leaders of the two countries discussed the situation around Ukraine. In the conversation, Putin pointed to the destructive position of the Western states, including the FRG, pumping up the Kyiv regime with weapons, as well as training the Ukrainian military.

He also called on Germany to reconsider its approaches to the situation in Ukraine.

Scholz, in turn, speaking after a conversation at the Berlin Security Conference, expressed hope for a return to a peaceful order with Russia. He called for a return to the agreements that have been in force in recent decades and have served as “the basis of peace and security in Europe.”

The special military operation to protect Donbass, which Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

