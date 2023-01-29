TV presenter Nikolai Drozdov was hospitalized with fractures of eight ribs

The well-known 85-year-old TV presenter and professor of Moscow State University Nikolai Drozdov was hospitalized in Moscow with numerous fractures of the ribs. About this in a conversation with MK.RU informed his friend, artist Konstantin Miroshnik.

Miroshnik said that Drozdov was in intensive care, but now he has already been transferred to a separate ward. According to him, the host was brought to the hospital with numerous fractures of the ribs. He reported that the professor had injured his ribs in a fall on the street while returning from work at the university.

“Doctors fixed eight fractures of his ribs,” the artist noted. According to him, Drozdov is in severe pain, which is why doctors inject him with painkillers. “The doctors did not apply plaster: they are waiting for the ribs to grow together on their own,” he said. Miroshnik also added that only his daughter is allowed to see the host. According to doctors’ forecasts, Drozdov will spend another week in the hospital.

In July, Drozdov collapsed while filming in Moscow. The former host of the program “In the World of Animals” filmed an episode of the podcast in the library on Argunovskaya Street when he became ill.