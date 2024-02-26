Statements by supporters of blogger Alexei Navalny (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the register of organizations and individuals involved in extremist activities or terrorism) about the Kremlin’s alleged pressure on the mother of the deceased are absurd. This was stated on February 26 by the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov.

“These are just another absurd statement,” he said at a briefing.

Peskov also pointed out that almost all of Navalny’s supporters are wanted abroad. He stressed that such statements must be treated accordingly.

In addition, Peskov drew attention to the fact that the Kremlin has nothing to do with issues related to the release of Navalny’s body and funeral and, as a result, cannot exert any pressure. He recalled that the president does not regulate this either.

“There are certain services, certain processes that follow established rules for such situations,” Peskov explained.

The Russian Federal Penitentiary Service for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug announced Navalny’s death on February 16. The department said that after the walk he felt unwell and almost immediately lost consciousness. Medical workers from the colony immediately arrived at the scene, and an ambulance was also called. Doctors pronounced the prisoner dead. Later, Izvestia’s source reported that the cause of Navalny’s death was a detached blood clot.

On February 19, Peskov called Russia’s accusations in the blogger’s death, coming from representatives of Western countries, unacceptable. The next day, he said the same about similar accusations from Navalny’s widow, adding that they were “baseless” and “boorish.”