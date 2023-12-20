Sevgil Musaieva is the general editor of 'Ukrainska Pravda', one of the largest independent media outlets in Ukraine. In conversation with Catalina Gómez Ángel, from France 24, the veteran journalist originally from the Crimean peninsula explains the importance of recovering not only territory, but also the narrative and the truth in the midst of war. Likewise, she addresses the fight for truth in times of misinformation and the challenges facing independent journalism, among other topics.

