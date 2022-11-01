The washing machine is one of the most used appliances on a daily basis, so it is not uncommon for it to break down from time to time. Your washing machine can suffer multiple breakdowns from water leaks, a blocked door or, directly, that the appliance does not start. These types of problems are very common, but they can cost your pocket dearly.

According to the analysis of the experts of ‘Habitissimo’. The average cost of repairing this type of appliance is between 160 and 250 euros. In some cases it is not worth paying for the breakdown, since it is more profitable to buy a new washing machine than to repair the one you already have. Also, if the appliance is very old, it can be very difficult to find the parts you need and that offer real guarantees.

How to extend the life of your washing machine



There are times when breakdowns in your washing machine are unavoidable, but others take place due to misuse over a long period of time. One of the main habits of Spanish families with this appliance is to put an inordinate amount of clothing in the washing machine, to the point of overloading the drum.

To more than one it seems like a good idea to make the most of washing and save energy, but it is not like that. The first thing to keep in mind is that if the washing machine drum is full to the top, the clothes will not have enough space to move and will be poorly washed. To this we must add that the washing machine has to make an extra effort, which in the long term can cause wear of the parts and also of the engine. According to experts, it is best to fill the drum no more than 3 ⁄ 4 full.

For your washing machine to last for many years, you should not overload the drum excessively, you should also wash with cold programs, whenever possible. It is the best way to save energy and preserve the color of the garments. The rubber between the drum and the door is one of the most delicate parts of the washing machine, since soap residues accumulate on it. So that mold does not proliferate, you should clean it once a week, with a clean and damp cloth.