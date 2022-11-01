Iran will send over two hundred combat drones to Russia in early November. This was stated by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense in a statement explaining that the new dispatch includes Shahed-136, Mohajer-6 and Arash-2 drones. “They will be sent across the Caspian Sea to the port of Astrakhan,” the Kiev ministry said. The drones will arrive disassembled and the Russians will have to reassemble them, the note continues.

Meanwhile, Switzerland has adopted the new EU sanctions against Iran for supporting Russia in the framework of the war in Ukraine. Those affected are a company and three senior military officers, accused of being involved in the development and delivery of combat drones to Moscow troops. The ordinance on measures to be taken in connection with the Ukrainian conflict was adjusted following a decision of the Federal Department of Economic Affairs (Defr). The updated list of sanctions will come into force today at 6 pm, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) announced.

The company being punished is Shahed Aviation Industries, an air force affiliate of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the well-known Iranian military body. According to Seco, the company is responsible for the design and development of the drone series of the same name, supplied to the Russians and used in Ukraine. The individuals concerned are instead the chief of staff of the armed forces of Tehran, namely Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, General Sayed Hojatollah Qureishi and Brigadier General Saeed Aghajani.

Bagheri currently holds the highest military post in Iran, while Aghajani, as commander of the drone section of the Revolutionary Guards, oversees the delivery of these remotely piloted aircraft to international allies. For his part, Qureishi is the head of the division within the defense ministry which negotiates the supply agreement with Russia. All three people are subject to an entry ban into Switzerland. Furthermore, they will no longer be able to do business and all assets they own in the Confederation will be frozen. Recently, the Russians attacked Ukraine several times with Shahed 136 combat drones. Iran denies, however, that it is behind the supplies.