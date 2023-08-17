Thursday, August 17, 2023, 00:03



The fourth archaeological campaign in the Iberian town of Sierra del Balumba-Cobatillas la Vieja, settled on a hectare in the municipality of Santomera, has for the first time the participation of a dozen students from the University of Murcia (UMU ), coordinated through the Center for Near Eastern and Late Antiquity Studies. With this they will get three CRAU credits, those obtained for participating in cultural, sports, student representation, solidarity and cooperation activities, explains José Javier Martínez, professor of Egyptology at the center attached to the UMU.

“We hope that this express campaign, which we are going to develop for a week, sheds light on the interpretation of the Iberian cave as a sanctuary”, an extreme to which the findings obtained in previous surveys seem to point (a swastika, ceramic remains and a bowl -votive ashtray), but which is still pending confirmation. This is indicated by the archaeologist and director of the Santomera Heritage Association, Miguel Pallarés, who, together with the municipal archaeologist Norman Fernández, currently directs the work in this settlement, dating back about 2,500 years. Pallarés recalls that the greatest find at the site so far is a defensive tower measuring 8.25 square meters, located in an Iberian fort.