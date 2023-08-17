The fiercest clashes in Tripoli, the Libyan capital, in recent days have killed at least 55 people, according to the Center for Emergency Medicine and Support. While the world watches with concern, the international community urges calm and dialogue in search of a solution in a country marked by instability since the fall of the Muammar al-Gaddafi regime in 2011.

The commotion began on the night of Monday, August 15, and lasted until Tuesday, when two armed groups, the influential Brigade 444 and the Special Dissuasion Forces (Rada), came into conflict. These groups, among many others, have been fighting for control since the fall of Muammar al-Gadhafi’s sprawling government in 2011.

This episode once again highlights the instability that prevails in the African nation. The spark for these clashes was ignited after the arrest of the leaders of both groups, according to the Ministry of the Interior.

On Wednesday, the Libyan ‘Al-Ahrar’ TV channel reported the grim update on the death toll, citing Malek Marsit, a spokesman for the Center for Emergency Medicine. Previously, medical professionals reported 27 people dead and 106 injured during the two days of clashes in the capital.

Bullets are seen on the ground following yesterday’s clashes between armed factions in Tripoli, Libya, August 16, 2023. © REUTERS – Hazem Ahmed

However, the situation tends to worsen. On Tuesday night, the social council of the eastern suburb of Souq al-Jumaa, a stronghold of the Special Deterrence Forces, announced that they had reached an agreement with UN-recognised Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah based in the capital.

Under the agreement, Colonel Mahmoud Hamza of the 444th Brigade and held by the Rada, would be handed over to a “neutral party”, which is expected to mark the start of a ceasefire. materialized, the confrontations began to diminish in intensity.

This episode also brings to mind another violent chapter in the recent history of Tripoli. In August of the previous year, 32 people were killed and 159 others injured during fierce battles between two rival administrations in Libya. These factions compete for control through shifting alliances with various armed groups on the ground.

Security personnel affiliated with the Interior Ministry secure the streets following yesterday’s clashes between armed factions in Tripoli, Libya, August 16, 2023. © REUTERS – Hazem Ahmed

Since the NATO-backed revolt that led to the ouster of Gaddafi in 2011, Libya has seen more than a decade of on-and-off conflict. Despite this, there was a period of relative stability that led the United Nations to express optimism about the possibility of holding elections that year.

The international community, concerned about the escalation of violence

The reopening of Tripoli’s only civilian airport, Mitiga, located in an area under the control of the Special Deterrence Forces (Rada), reopened its commercial operations on Wednesday, after flights were diverted to Misrata due to violence.

For its part, the international community has watched with growing concern the escalation of the fighting in Tripoli. The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, urged the parties involved to put an end to the clashes and restore calm in the country.

“Although the fighting in Tripoli appears to have subsided, the European Union urges all parties to continue to refrain from armed hostilities and to engage in dialogue in order to reduce tension and restore calm,” Borrell said in an official statement.

The lack of responsibility of the armed groups in the capital has been strongly condemned by human rights defenders. Hanan Salah, a Human Rights Watch researcher in Libya, expressed her outrage at the way these groups continue to settle their differences through the use of heavy weapons in residential areas.

With Reuters and EFE