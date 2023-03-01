El Olivar, in Moratalla, became the first restaurant in the Region of Murcia to win a Repsol Guide sun. And until the last edition of these awards held on February 27 of this year, it had the gastronomic distinction of 2 soles along with other haute cuisine establishments such as Magoga, in Cartagena, or Odiseo, in Murcia. However, as the chef and owner of the restaurant, Firo Vázquez de Parga, has announced, this 2023 will only have one of them. A decision that he has regretted on his Instagram account.

«They can only strip you of what you have. Only the superfluous can be uprooted, the important, your being, is indissoluble and yours». This is how Firo Vázquez has reacted, who has shared with his followers how he felt after the loss of one of the soles. With a very poetic text, the cook has defended the work and effort that this project entailed: “For years we have suffered the onslaught of the sea trying to tear down our sand castles, without support and against the wind and the tide.” Towers may fall but what they don’t know is that Camelot is in our hearts. And it is impregnable », he added.

He has also expressed his dissatisfaction with the lack of institutional support. And it is that the chef has criticized that no person has come out in defense of him “to avoid the loss that our Region entails.” He though he explains that they didn’t during their “triumphs” either. El Olivar, located in a spot in the middle of the Sierra de Moratalla, entered the prestigious Repsol list in 2011. It obtained the EFQM European Quality Excellence certificate in 2006 and has had the Q certificate for Tourist Quality for more than 10 years. years. In addition, in 2022 it achieved the Michelin Recommendation and the Spanish Food Award. Its menu is very varied with menus for 65 euros, giving great prominence to extra virgin olive oil.

What prizes does the Repsol Guide award?



The professionals of the Repsol Guide, in addition to granting these recognitions, which this 2023 have achieved another three new restaurants in the Region, also review every year the restaurants that already display the distinction. Hence they can remove or keep the suns. In the Soles Guía Repsol rating system, gastronomic quality is valued, but it also incorporates parameters linked to sustainability, zero kilometer, integration, the circular economy or the essential coherence of the projects, which must be seen both in the kitchens as in the premises, the staging and the cellar.

On the other hand, this distinction is divided into three categories: 3 soles for cuisine that deepens knowledge, knows first-hand the raw materials with which they work and offers a “unique experience”; 2 soles for a kitchen that combines “maturity, potential and ambition” and masters the technique, and has “impeccable service”; and 1 sol for restaurants “that you would recommend to a friend” for the quality of the product and “attentive and professional” service.