Goals, emotions and Pogba against a nice Toro. Allegri is counting for the Champions League and on Sunday he challenges Roma after the unjustified debacle against Ballardini’s team

It was a beautiful, intense, open, exciting derby, perhaps with some carelessness if seen through the eyes of the two coaches, but played by two teams with the same single goal: to win it. Juventus have succeeded once again, but the Bull has little to reproach themselves for. The grenades took the lead twice, they created, pressed, attacked, hit the crossbar and if they had managed to go into the break with the lead, perhaps they would have brought home a positive result. Heart, personality, character, attitude, pride, game and many individualities are there, even if yesterday wasn’t enough. But Taurus grows and the disappointment with the result must give way to optimism for the positive things shown. You don’t always face such strong opponents, with this spirit and greater attention to detail, victories and points will come.

Juve enjoyed an unblemished victory, at the end of a match which this time made their most demanding fans happy: those who want to see them always play on the attack and with less calculations. The result is two goals conceded, but above all four goals. After the three in Nantes they are finally Juve numbers. In full, with the recovery of Chiesa and Pogba, who made their debut yesterday, the black and white squad allows a variety of quality choices that allow us to dream of a sensational comeback in the Champions League which is now 10 points away. But we mustn’t forget that without the penalty Juve would be second with 50 points. Always at the sidereal distance of -15 from Naples, which would not allow us to speak of an exciting season, but still at +3 on the Milanese. With the Italian Cup and the Europa League still available, the black and white season, which had gone badly after being excluded from the Champions League and then very badly due to off-field cases, can still offer important joys. Allegri who loves to count claims that with 73 points you can enter the Champions League: 38 out of 42 available would be missing. Many, but who knows… See also Daniel Ríos will be the new striker for Chivas

Rome in the sights — The next opponent is a direct competitor: Mou’s Roma who missed a great opportunity yesterday. The flop in Cremona is sensational. Ballardini is confirmed as the anti Mou and after eliminating him from the Italian Cup by beating him at the Olimpico in the round of 16, he repeated himself in the championship obtaining the first victory of the Cremonese in the championship and kicking him out (for now) from the Champions area. Roma appeared unrecognizable compared to the one that beat Salzburg in the Europa League. Performance full of confusion and technical and tactical errors. Mou was furious with the fourth man, accused of an abusive sentence and of having been born in Turin. The protests cost him an expulsion at the start of the second half which will keep him out with Juve. But this time evoking the noise of the enemies is not enough to justify an unacceptable defeat for those chasing the Champions League. Roma had the opportunity to match Inter and Milan in second place and instead they were overtaken by Lazio and now find themselves fifth. There is still a long way to go, but losing two such important races with the bottom team in the standings (since last night last night) has no justification. Especially comparing the roses available. Mou, who often complains about him, inserted Abraham, Matic, El Shaarawy, Karsdorp, Solbakken in the second half. Ballardini drew from his Meitè, Chiriches, Ghiglione, Galdames and the 37-year-old Ciofani, author of the 2-1 penalty. The technician, who still has a year on his contract, has been asking for a meeting with the Friedkins for some time to understand the company’s programs (which are already quite well known). However, the doubt arises that the owners are legitimately waiting to understand what Josè will do with Roma between now and the end. Because without prejudice to the great result of bringing the fans back to the stadium (sold out record), as far as sporting objectives are concerned, the line between glory (place in the Champions League or victory for the EL) and failure (missing everything) can be thin . See also Ultimatum of Barcelona to Dembelé to renew

March 1 – 10:13

