Tapa plus drink for 3.50 euros. That will offer the III Gastronomic Fair of Las Torres de Cotillas, which will once again be held during the patron saint festivities in honor of the Virgen de la Salceda. In addition, this fair will offer live concerts and its clients will enter the raffle for a week in a motorhome. And as an original proposal, a tourist train will travel through different areas of the municipality (including the most outstanding points of the festivities), with departure and arrival at this fair.

The Gastronomic Fair celebrates its third edition in the patron saint festivities offering a tapa plus drink for 3.50 euros. The event will be held between August 20 and 24 on Paseo Fernández Jara, which will be closed to traffic, and will have the participation of 11 establishments in the municipality: Pacorrín restaurant, Mesón Artesano, Los Obreros bar, Casa Motos, Blitz pizzeria , Triana confectionery, D’boca en boca, El Portón del Paso, Detroit, La Nenika and Michigan sandwich shop. Its hours will be from 9:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m., except on Wednesday, which will be from 10:30 p.m. to 01:00 a.m.

The best taste in the mouth



This fair, organized by the Department of Commerce, Consumption and Tourism Promotion, officially presented last week, has the collaboration of the regional government, the Las Torres Commercial Area, Jecomur, El Águila Beer and Murcia Caravans.

«It is an excellent opportunity to enjoy the nights of our parties with the best taste in your mouth. There will be a variety of recipes for all tastes, in an environment with a lot of atmosphere”, says Councilor Francisco Juan Giménez, who attended this presentation. In it he was accompanied by the second deputy mayor, Manuel García Durán, the general director of Commerce, Miguel Ángel Martín, and the president of Jecomur, Juan Antonio García.

Grand Prix and ‘chiquiencierros’



The festivities will bring back the bullfighting shows, which will again have solidarity collections. The programming includes various activities with the bulls as protagonists, among them the ‘chiquiencierros’. «They are shows with a long tradition in our municipality, whose origins go back decades, which are in high demand by our neighbors and in which neither people nor animals have ever been injured. For this reason, we have decided to include them again among the festive activities”, explains the mayor Pedro José Noguera.

On Sunday, August 20, it will be the turn of the fun Grand Prix, where various teams will compete in tests of skill and dexterity with a heifer as a guest, and on Monday the 21st and Wednesday the 23rd there will be a release of heifers.” The entrance will have a symbolic price of one euro, the proceeds of which will go to solidarity associations in the municipality, “says the councilor for Festejos, Amalia Pérez.

And on Tuesday the 22nd the ‘chiquiencierros’ will be held for the first time. The meeting point will be the parking lot of the Casa de la Cultura and from there there will be a parade with fun inflatable bulls to the portable bullring, all dressed in the typical handkerchief. There will be a snack for all the small participants upon arrival, it will be for children between 5 and 12 years of age, who must be accompanied by an adult. The entrance will have the symbolic price of one euro and in the square there will be children’s activities.

The patron saint festivities are committed to an inclusive fair for children with ASD Next Tuesday, August 22, the fair of the patron saint festivities of Las Torres de Cotillas will be an inclusive space for children with ASD or with neurosensory alterations. “Throughout the day the music will be eliminated and the lights will be fixed so that these little ones can enjoy this leisure space without problems,” explains the Councilor for Health, Francisco Juan Giménez. In this way, this group will be able to enjoy a fair that they cannot under normal conditions. «As children that they are, they have every right to have fun without disturbance and our duty is to guarantee it. Sensory overstimulation bothers them and we must avoid it so that they can walk around the premises and make use of the attractions without difficulties”, says the mayor, Pedro José Noguera, from Torrena, who highlights the commitment of the municipal government team “for an inclusive town in all their areas.

‘Safe Point’ The patron saint festivities of Las Torres de Cotillas will have a ‘Safe Point’. It will be a service that will be active in the mass events scheduled for the festivities and that will have a crowded post with the presence of the Local Police, with Civil Protection volunteers and with specialized personnel in the treatment, guidance and support of victims of sexual violence. and gender. At this point, all types of situations related to any type of aggression will be addressed, as a meeting point when someone gets lost from their group, to report situations in which there is any type of violence… The trained professionals will attend, listen and offer help to people who request it, also offering information, prevention and awareness.