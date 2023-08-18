Friday, August 18, 2023, 00:41

















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

“With great enthusiasm and great respect”, this is how Pedro José Noguera faces his first patron saint festivities in Las Torres de Cotillas as mayor of the municipality. “It is an immense honor to do it for the first time as mayor of my town. If these are always days that I am fond of and that I enjoy to the fullest with my wife and my daughter, this year will be something very special for this premiere. I will try to be in all the acts that I can to live them to the fullest with all my neighbors, “says the Torreño councilor.

-They have had little time to prepare the festive program…

-Since June 17, when we took office, we have worked tirelessly to create parties from scratch that are for all tastes, ages and budgets, with free events every day. I have to thank the Councilor for Celebrations, as well as all the colleagues from the municipal government team involved, the festival commission and the City Council staff, the Local Police and Civil Protection, for their special participation in organizing them. We have had little time to do it, but the illusion, the desire to work and the desire for the best for our town are the best guarantee to present a celebration in which tradition and modernity come hand in hand.

-What makes Las Torres de Cotillas special during its festivities?

-Las Torres de Cotillas is my town and I know that every year it brings out the best of itself on dates like these. All the bad things that we have been able to experience during the year are left behind to launch ourselves to enjoy as we deserve, with our families and friends, in a few days in which visitors are also received with open arms and integrated into the hubbub and hubbub. of all the activities, designed to please the taste of the entire population.

-Some festivities in which the affection that Las Torres de Cotillas has for its patron saint, the Virgen de la Salceda, is demonstrated.

-Our patron saint is the image of our municipality, whose characteristics are reflected in its inhabitants: closeness, generosity, kindness, simplicity… During these 10 days the Virgin of Salceda will be the protagonist, the center of our festivities, and one more year we will be able to see the affection and the devotion that we Torreños profess to him: in his pilgrimage down, in the different masses that are celebrated throughout the municipality with their corresponding transfers, in the offering of flowers and fruits, in the procession…

-In addition, this year measures have been taken to pay special attention to security during these days.

-Yes, it is the basis of some parties in which we all enjoy. For this reason, in all mass events we will have a ‘Safe Point’. It will be a service that will have a crowded station with the presence of the Local Police, with volunteers from Civil Protection and with personnel specialized in the treatment, guidance and support of victims of sexual and gender violence.

On the other hand, the Local Police will intensify surveillance to avoid the consumption of alcoholic beverages on public roads to avoid the well-known ‘botellón’, which is prohibited according to municipal regulations. In addition, in all municipal festive events organized in a closed area, access with drinks other than water will not be allowed.

-What festive events does the mayor of Las Torres de Cotillas enjoy the most?

-As a Torreno, I couldn’t choose just one act from our festivities. They are a whole that when we burn our beloved Raspajo on August 27, I am sure that they will have left a unique and indelible mark on our memories, adding to other and other great celebrations in the history of our town.

-Any special message for your municipality during these holidays?

-That we must enjoy everything we will experience to the fullest, but always thinking about good coexistence and harmony with our neighbors. I want you to share the acts that will fill our streets with joy and jubilation, where you can chat, sing, laugh, eat and drink well, dance, side by side with our people.

And long live the Virgen de la Salceda and long live her festivities! Torreños, let’s make history with these patron saint festivities 2023!

Chef Joaquín Conesa, a well-deserved town crier



The young chef from Torrena Joaquín Conesa will be the preacher of the 2023 Patron Saint Festivities, in honor of the Virgen de la Salceda.

Conesa will read his proclamation today, Friday, August 18 (10:00 p.m.), during the gala presentation of the festivities that will be held in the Juan Baño municipal auditorium and where the queens of these festivities will also be crowned. “Being a town crier at the festivities is a great privilege and honor as a Torreno, and an enormous responsibility,” she says.

A lover of festivities who lives “at the foot of the canyon”, Joaquín highlights “the union and magic that is created in those last 15 days of August among all the residents of the town, with the clubs in the lead, where they ‘adopt’ a visitors like Torreños so that they feel like family ».

Manager of his own restaurant (the El Conesa farm), the life story of this young man, just turned 29, has been attached to a kitchen since he was very young and lately to social networks, from where -together with his mother Antoñica- he is well-known in his town, his Region and different parts of Spain. “We have millions of views with our videos, in which we always have the town of Las Torres de Cotillas as our flag,” he declares.

The town crier 2023 is very active in the cultural life of Las Torres de Cotillas. He belongs to the Virgen de la Salceda choir and dance group of the L’Almazara orchard rock, to the Los Parposos festive rock, to the Virgen de los Dolores brotherhood… In addition, he is a member of the Jecomur association and a knight of the Royal Brotherhood of the Virgin of Fuensanta.

“Las Torres de Cotillas is my town, which I have loved, love and will love and will defend for the rest of my life,” sums up the chef.