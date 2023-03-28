The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, at the presentation of the electoral program for May 28. David Mudarra (PP) David Mudarra / PP

In the presentation of the PP framework program for May 28, this Sunday, the leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, challenged voters of other parties to find ideological discrepancies with their electoral commitments. “To anyone who has voted for another party: what part of this program do you not like?” Feijóo challenged, aware that the document avoids ideological puddles because it is designed to fish in the most centrist electorate, where the majority of the Spanish population. “This is a program that goes beyond the PP,” defended the popular leader, before committing to fully comply with it. “Every word, every tense, every qualifier is thought out. And it is designed to comply with it, ”he reaffirmed. The head of the conservatives has an easier time committing to comply with every word of a text that is built with little specificity. The PP program also avoids referring to abortion and dispenses with the proposal on the most voted list.

More unspecified tax cuts. The most ideological part of the text is the fiscal one, where the PP insists on a policy of reducing the tax burden, although “always within a framework of budgetary stability and sustainable public accounts.” The PP undertakes to “continue with the reduction of the real estate tax”, without further specification, as well as to continue deflating the personal income tax rate “as soon as the legal possibility exists, thinking above all of medium and low incomes”, without Specify from which income brackets. The PP also talks about establishing discounts on the mechanical traction vehicle tax, by type of fuel and characteristics of the engines and their impact on the environment ―but it does not say which ones―; as well as for the economic activities tax for companies with losses, as well as for those that increase the average number of permanent contracts and those that install renewable energy systems. The popular ones also commit to “advance” in the reduction of the inheritance and donations tax and the patrimony tax, in a generic way.

“Balance” in languages. The PP ensures that it will guarantee the right to education in Spanish and in the rest of the co-official languages ​​in the autonomous communities “under the principle of balance”. The PP does not specify what it would do with systems such as that of education in Catalonia, of linguistic immersion in Catalan. The popular raise a “language plan” that “favors formulas that promote mutual respect and knowledge of all co-official languages.”

Full compliance with the pact against sexist violence. The PP includes in the program that “the State Pact must be developed [contra la violencia de género] completely”, which can pose a problem in the event that the popular have to agree with Vox in some territories, since the extreme right denies the existence of sexist violence and is the only party that has not signed that agreement State. The PP also reaffirms its commitment to the “fight against climate change”, another ideological discrepancy with Vox, with a denialist tendency.

Silence on abortion and on the most voted list. In the 112 pages of the program, the PP avoids all reference to abortion, while it only talks about policies to promote the birth rate. Although the regulations on the voluntary interruption of pregnancy are state, the governments of the autonomous communities can influence the execution of this from their powers in Health. In the only joint government of the PP with Vox, that of Castilla y León, the partners have recently maintained a bitter controversy over the attempt by Santiago Abascal’s party to coerce women who want to have an abortion by forcing them to listen to the fetal heartbeat, a measure that the PP backed down in the middle of a strong controversy.

The PP has not included in its electoral program the proposal announced by Feijóo for the list with the most votes to govern. Although this measure would require the reform of a state law – the LOREG – it directly affects at least the City Councils, according to the institutional plan that the PP leader presented weeks ago in Cádiz. The popular ones have excluded her from their electoral commitments for the municipal elections in May.

What affects the most is what happens closer. To not miss anything, subscribe. subscribe

State agreements in complex matters. The program raises several State pacts on issues in which the PP avoids defining itself, such as water, in the face of the dispute between different territories over transfers; and immigration, an issue on which the popular receive a lot of pressure from Vox. In the text, the PP defends the “regular migratory flows linked to the labor market that, far from being a problem, are a source of economic, cultural and social wealth”, at the same time that it is committed to making effective “the return of immigrants in a situation irregular administration”.