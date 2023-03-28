Don Gilberto’s Alzheimer’s continues to worsen in “At the bottom there is room” and, in episode 184 of the América TV series, the fan-favorite old man finally had a moment of hope. ‘Teresita’ was desperate for his father, but Gaspar Goyeneche —the mechanic who works together with Joel in his workshop— encouraged her after a moving conversation. However, when don ‘Gil’ woke up, he was about to relive his terrible wedding, until the new character of “AFHS” challenged him to a celebratory battle.

‘Teresita’s’ father may be sick after all the stress, but his dance steps surprised fans, since, despite his advanced age, he still moves as if he were a young man. Thus, the widower of Nelly Camacho took out his more Creole side and stomped until he forgets about that terrible episode he lived in front of Eva. Could it be that her daughter found love with Gaspar?