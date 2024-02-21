Today has been a day of quite a few announcements in the world of video games, given that very early on we have had a live broadcast from Nintendo in which several of its partners confirmed games to see in the coming months, the same goes for the first preview of the DLC Elden Ring, with release date and price. And of course, within this margin of revelations, the four games agreed upon by Microsoft that now move to other platforms that are not Xbox.

The games in question are Grounded, Pentiment, Hi-Fi Rush! and Sea of ​​Thieves. They confirmed this through their own news page. Xboxmentioning that two of them reach consoles Nintendo and the four without exception also go to PlayStation 5 and 4 in the case of the survival game with giant bugs. It is worth mentioning that they all arrive this spring season, one of them will even arrive the day after when this note is published.

Here are the descriptions and dates direct from the official page:

– Pentiment from Obsidian Entertainment, a truly unique, critically acclaimed and award-winning narrative adventure game with a striking visual style inspired by the story itself, is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch on February 22. –Hi-Fi RUSH , The award-winning and beloved rhythm-based action game where the world synchronizes to the music of Tango Gameworks/Bethesda Softworks is coming to PlayStation 5 on March 19 at midnight UTC, with pre-purchase available on PlayStation 5. digital storefronts on February 22 . – Grounded , also from Obsidian Entertainment, a cooperative survival adventure phenomenon that has welcomed 20 million players to the backyard, is coming to PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch on April 16. Cross-play will be compatible with Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch and PC. –Sea of ​​Thieves , Rare's shared-world adventure game, is coming to PlayStation 5 on April 30 and will be available for PlayStation 5 players' wishlists starting tomorrow, February 22. Having built a passionate community of over 35 million players worldwide, cross-play support for Xbox, PlayStation and PC will allow players to experience epic pirate adventures with friends on more platforms.

After this, they leave a message indicating their desire to Xbox that their games reach more places and that users are not forced to buy everything in the industry to have access to certain software programs. This being the first step of something that will extend to more titles in the coming months to come.

Editor's note: It's a little unfair that two titles are not going to come to Nintendo Switch, but hey, at least we have the option of PlayStation 5, to that we add that there will also be physical releases from Limited Run Games, so that Hi-Fi Rush! It has to fall.