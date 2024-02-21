Although each country has its problems and customs, cultural differences can be very marked even in the same region. Latinos and Americans tend to have different ways of living and seeing life. So much so that A woman shared a video on TikTok talking about her American boyfriend. She didn't expect that one of the comments would focus on a sad truth. the shootings in schools in the American union.

Through her account on the short video social network, Stephanny Michelle shared content in which, in a comical way, sought to emphasize the great differences that exist between growing up in Latin America compared to a childhood in the United States. In the clip she can be seen in a car next to her boyfriend while it reads: “When my gringo boyfriend tells me about his traumas as a child, but I am Latina.”

The content is very funny because as a background for the video he used an audio from the animated series Phineas and Ferb that says: “And now? What do you mean? Is that your heartbreaking story? Is that your great tragedy? Hey, “Did ocelots raise me?”

Of course, the Colombian tiktoker wanted to emphasize in a fun way that childhood in Latin America is much more complicated than in the United States. His video has received hundreds of comments. But one of them pointed out a harsh reality in the North American country.

User Karianna Heinen wrote about the video: “As long as the trauma is not from a shooting at her school, everything is fine.” And, although most of the comments are intended to point out that Americans actually tend to have a much easier childhood, we must not forget that The North American country also suffers from serious problems, among them those related to the use of weapons. . and violence.

One of the comments pointed out a harsh truth in the US. USA Photo: TikTok @stephannymichell1

Latinos react to American traumas

@stephannymichell1's video has more than 400,000 views and The Latin community in the United States did not hesitate to respond to the content, mocking the situation and sharing their own experiences.

Among the comments you can read: “When he told me he was addicted to shopping, things from Dior and haute couture and me, ah well”; “Those of us who passed through Venezuela in 2016 without having a connected family already gained the level of major trauma”; “In Latam they train us in case there is the end of the world, we go through everything”; “When they almost hit me once… if only I knew hahahaha.”