The first history of the World Cup in Qatar has not taken long to appear. A group of English fans were looking for beer in Qatar and ended up meeting the son of a sheikh. The story couldn’t go better until they were invited to visit his palace. You can see the exaltation on the faces of the fans, they were living a dream, and they still didn’t believe what they were living.
The fans told TalkSPORT microphones about their exotic story on the streets of Qatar.
“We met one of the sheikh’s sons and he took us back to the palace!”
“We were on the hunt for beers and we ended up in a big palace, we saw their monkeys and exotic birds!”
Qatar is being heavily criticized for its restrictive policies and many of the people who live there have come out to defend the country. They believe that a campaign is being carried out against the country to discredit this World Cup, and nothing could be further from the truth. We can see actions of this type where the Qataris behave in the best possible way with the fans.
Another of the most recent cases has been in the opening game, a fan from Ecuador asked the sheikhs in the middle of the game how much they had paid to have a goal that he considered legal disallowed. The sheiks ordered him to shut up and the video went viral on social media. To calm public opinion, they quickly recorded a video with the fan saying that they were only here to enjoy this great party. The 2022 World Cup starts and the nerves begin to be on the surface. The biggest football party awaits us and it will surely leave us with many stories and anecdotes, and hopefully also great football moments.
#history #World #Cup #Qatar #English #fans #beer #ended #palace #sheikh
Leave a Reply