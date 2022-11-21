The court left the commercial director Sobchak in the pre-trial detention center in the case of extortion from Chemezov

The Moscow City Court confirmed and left unchanged the decision of the Tverskoy District Court on the arrest of commercial director Ksenia Sobchak Kirill Sukhanov in the case of extortion of 11 million rubles from the head of Rostec Sergey Chemezov. On Monday, November 21, Lente.ru was informed by the press service of the court.

On October 26, the Tverskoy Court of the capital granted the investigation’s request for arrest and sent the accused to a pre-trial detention center until December 24. Sukhanov is accused of a crime under Article 163 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Extortion”). As follows from the case file, money was extorted from the director of Rostec for deleting posts in one of the Telegram channels.

Earlier, TV presenter and journalist Ksenia Sobchak apologized to the director of the Rostec Corporation. She added that her commercial director, former editor-in-chief of Tatler magazine, Arian Romanovsky, and journalist Tamerlan Bigaev, who were detained in the extortion case, also sincerely regret what happened.

Sukhanov, Romanovsky and Bigaev were detained as part of a criminal case on extortion from Chemezov. In their testimony, they stated that Sobchak is the owner of the Put out the Light Telegram channel. A Baza source claimed that almost half of the exclusive information published on the channel came from Sobchak.