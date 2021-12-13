JAG Monday, 13 December 2021, 10:06



The Ministry of Health has just confirmed the arrival in Spain of the first shipment of 1.2 million pediatric vaccines from Pfizer against covid. These are the doses that will be administered to children from 5 to 11 years old from this Wednesday. The vaccines have ‘landed’ at the Madrid airport, from where distribution to the different autonomous communities has already begun. In total, 3.2 Spanish boys and girls from 5 to 11 years old are called to be vaccinated with this first dose since Wednesday. The second dose will be given 8 weeks later.

(News under construction)