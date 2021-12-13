Nicoletta Grimaldi died at the age of 57. It was known by all as the historical voice of Radio Vallebelbo, a Piedmontese broadcaster born in 1976 and founded by Franco Fabiano and Piero Carosso, admissible in southern Piedmont. The woman was well known, also because she had worked as a radio speaker for many years, always achieving great success. His audience is in mourning.

On the morning of Saturday 11 December 2021, the funeral of the woman who died at the age of 57 took place. Relatives, friends, colleagues and those who wanted to give her a last farewell were able to do so at the San Giovanni church in Nizza Monferrato, where there was great emotion at his loss.

Nicoletta Grimaldi was originally from Asti and had been working as a speaker for Radio Vallebelbo for some time. For years, unfortunately, he had been fighting against a terrible one severe illness, which gave her no escape. And at 57 she took her away from her closest loved ones, even the radio listeners who used to follow her in her programs.

Many remember his voice, which often accompanied the days of those who used to listen to Radio Vallebelbo, at home or in the car. Everyone remembers her for example for her program Good morning Italy, Good morning world, which for 40 years had been the company of many radio listeners.

Nicoletta Grimaldi died at the age of 57: the memory of her colleagues

The broadcaster’s colleagues greeted the colleague along with all friends and fans, especially through social networks:

We remember it with great affection, bringing to mind many pages lived together, which will remain forever etched in our hearts. If Radio Vallebelbo has become a broadcaster that has dominated the ranking of the most listened to stations in our region for years, this is also due to our Nicoletta.

The family members thanked everyone on the woman’s Facebook page, happy with the affection shown: