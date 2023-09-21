The Mercenaries 4 is the umpteenth incarnation of a franchise born almost by mistake from the mind of a madman Sylvester “Sly” Stallone who, years ago, wanted to have fun with his lifelong companions by proposing a light and light-hearted action movie, studded with jokes and references to the films each member has been a part of. The film was born as spin-off of the series and then during the processing phase we opted for full inclusion in the standard numbering: let’s see how Sly and his companions fared in this review.

Mercen4ri

Barney Ross (Sly) he is slightly bored, and involves the good Lee Christmas (Jason Statham) in a bar fight: «nothing beats the classic», or the gold knuckledusters that the two always carry with them in fights and even more complex missions. The purpose of their morning seems to be to recover Barney’s ring, lost the night before due to a bet.

Barney’s was an excuse to spend a few hours of fun with his friend but, being “hard men”let them never say to their faces «I wanted to stay with you for a while!”. The tranquility of the dynamic duo is interrupted by Marsh (Andy Garcia) which sends the Mercenaries group on a high-risk mission: to recover the detonators of a bomb at a former Gaddafi chemical garrison.

We have new recruits in the group: Easy (50 Cent) ex-special forces e Galan (Jacob Scipio) son of a former member of the Expendables. There are also two girls on call, that is Gina (Megan Fox) Lee’s girlfriend (but not to be taken lightly, the girl is a marvel with hand-to-hand combat) and Lash (Levy Tran) a very dangerous assassin with a passion for chains and similar weapons.

Stop with the plot. We won’t tell you anything else, because although the film is a classic action movie, there are also several twists and turns and small details that if caught by the viewer could anticipate the plot, so we stop here. Basically the pretext of the mission that our testosterone heroes are going to carry out will be revealed much deeper than usual.

Get back on track

The Expendables 4 is a film from another eraan action movie without too many frills or pretensions: however it succeeds very well in what it does. Let’s go back to seeing Jason Statham in action like in the “good old days” when he beat everyone up in style The Transporter, with the right attitude and the right motivations. There are also level additions such as Tony Jaa who plays a very spiritual character, undoubtedly linked to his culture and who made us see him again on the screen for a moment Ong Bak – Born to fight.

Standing ovation for Megan Fox: the actress in fact plays a part that is not exactly usual for her. Certain, there is no shortage of moments in which she takes advantage of her beauty for the pure visual pleasure of the spectator, but in moments of action it manages to be convincing and passionate, fighting with the style of Black Widow in the Marvel films. A well written character and undoubtedly as strong as the male ones from whom he sometimes steals the show with cunning.

Expendables 4 is a film explosiveadrenaline-filled and not inclined to political correctness (luckily!), in fact for example Dolph Lundgren who plays the role of the sniper Gunnerat the beginning of the film he can’t aim because he’s “too sober” (we remind you that he detoxed from alcohol at the end of the third chapter) but then he decides to break his streak and goes back to drinking to be efficient on the battlefield! In short, questionable but fun choices, if taken with the right mood.

Bullets and knives

As fans of the saga know, Lee Christmas is a professional at knife fighting and throwing. In Mercenaries 4 he is unquestionably the protagonist, and they have put, in front of this legend, an equally worthy enemy, that is Rahmat (Iko Uwais)a hitman passionate about Tonfa (typical Asian baton-like weapon of the American forces). The comparison and contrast between the two he carries the film forward by delivering us Top notch choreography and breathtaking scenes.

Very good soundtrack, sometimes light-hearted and sometimes serious, you won’t miss the opportunity to pull a few pieces of 50 Cent (Curtis Jackson) which objectively it turns out to be quite credible as an action actor, even if his place is behind a microphone.

The Expendables 4 is a film rich in detailswhich draws heavily from modern action movies such as John Wick, and create a original product, far from the rudeness and the vulgar action of the third chapter, but consistent with the writing of the characters that we have learned to love in recent years. We do not hide from you that if a fifth chapter were filmed, It wouldn’t be a bad idea at all.