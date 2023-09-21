Video: Colombian scored a great goal similar to that of Maradona in the 86 World Cup, for the Puskas award

There have been many goals that are compared or similar to the historic goal scored by the Argentine Diego Armando Maradona at the 86 World Cup in Mexico. The soccer legend scored the best goal of the World Cups against Germany after a play called ‘Maradonian’.

However, Kevin Serna scored in the last hours one of the goals most similar to Maradona’s against England in 1986 and he did it in Peruvian soccer on Wednesday night.

The Colombian, who plays for the Tarma Sports Association team, was key in the tie on matchday 14 of the Peruvian league with an assist and a great goal that will be part of his sporting career and that can fight for the Fifa Puskas award .

It was the 64th minute when Serna caught a rebound in the center of the field, beat his marker and started running towards the goal. He took out five rival players with excellent ball control and, before the goalkeeper came out, he scored a ‘Maradonian’ goal..

The Colombian player scored the partial 2-1 for his team and earned all the praise from the broadcast narrators who automatically compared him to the Goal of the Century scored by Maradona.

In the end, the Colombian’s team could not defend the advantage on the scoreboard and ended up tying against Cienciano. However, Kevin Serna will be able to remember that he scored one of the best goals in Peru today.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

