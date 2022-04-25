European stock exchanges closed lower

The Bags European they closed lower, weighed down by fears of the restrictions against Covid in China, flanked by Wall Street, which is falling due to fears about the prospects for the world economy and the monetary tightening that awaits the United States. The worst list is Paris, which drops 2.01% to 6,449.38 points, followed by London which loses 1.89% to 7,379.60 points. Frankfurt fell by 1.59% to 13,917.73 points. Milan closed at -1.53% and Madrid at -0.86%.

The sector that registered higher losses it was that ofpower and of raw material. On the London Stock Exchange, the worst was the Anglo American mining company, down 6.85%, followed by BP, at -6.18% and Glencore at -5.64%. The Shell oil company fell by 5.19% and the Rolls-Royce aeronautical group by 5.18%. On the other hand, Unilever, which gained 1.85%, HIKMA Pharmaceuticals, which increased by 1.34%, and the supermarket chain Tesco, whose shares increased by 1.13%, did well.

On the price list of Paris the losses concerned in particular the steel producer Arcelormittal (-8.84%), followed by the luxury groups Kering (-4.35%), Herme’s (-3.91%), LVMH (-3.75%) and the cosmetic group L’Ore’al (-3.14%). The energy company Total (-4.01%), the insurer AXA (-3.21%), the aeronautical company Safran (-2.71%) and Socie’te ‘Ge’ne’rale also fell (-2.41%). Danone (1.74%), Bouygues (1.46%), Vinci (1.29%) and Carrefour (0.81%) did well. In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank lost 5.7%, Porsche 3.9%. Food delivery company Delivery Hero lost 4.2%, Puma fell 4.5% and Adidas 3.6%. On the other hand, Henkel closed at + 1.7%, RWE at + 1.2%. E.on at + 1.1%, Siemens Healthineers at + 1.3% and Vonovia at + 0.7%.

Borsa, Piazza Affari down: Leonardo and the utilities are saved

While the France celebrates the newly elected president Emmanuel Macronthe European lists are dealing with a new peak in cases of COVID-19 in China and the US monetary tightening, announced by the Federal Reserve, ever closer. The market assesses the risk of consequent shocks in the demand for crude oil by China, the world’s largest importer, the Wti fell below $ 100 a barrel on Brent has come to lose 5%. Furthermore, the possible anticipated tightening must be kept in mind Fed on rates and the war in Ukraine that does not go towards a quick solution.

All this keeps them in check European stock exchanges: mid-session Milan, which had even lost more than 2 points, drops 1.6% and remains below the psychological threshold of 24,000 points. While Frankfurt loses 1.7%, they do worse London (-2.1%) e Paris (-2.4%), following the confirmation of the outgoing president Emmanuel Macron, who got the better of the challenger Marine Le Pen with 58.55% of the votes, a consensus in any case down compared to 66.1% of the 2017.

Covid in China and US monetary tightening, Wti-brent lose 3%

Regarding the titles, a Piazza Affariin a Ftse Mib almost totally in red, he is saved Leonardo (+ 1.19%) and hold up utility (Enel + 0.7%, A2a, Snam and Terna around parity), as well as Banco Bpm (+ 0.52%). The luxury and auto sectors are generally down.

On the currency, the euro it slips below $ 1.08, stands at a two-year low on the greenback and changes hands at 1.0706 (1.0718 at the start, from 1.0887 on Friday). There single currency It is also worth 137,568 yen (from 137,286 at the start and 139.61 on Friday). Finally, the dollar / yen exchange rate is at 128.24. Spread up to 172 points, from 170 on Friday.

Lockdown in China, copper and aluminum also collapse

Even the raw material on international markets: copper futures with delivery in May collapse on the Chinese market Shanghai Future Exchange, by 8.4%, those on aluminum with delivery in June as much as 50% while those on iron by 48% at the Dalian commodity exchange , another Chinese commodity market.

