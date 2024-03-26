The INE confirms that GDP rose 0.6% in the last quarter, which allowed for notable resilience in employment, especially thanks to a longer tourist season
Tuesday, March 26, 2024, 09:03
The Spanish economy withstood the challenge of inflation and the rise in interest rates in 2023. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grew by 2.5% last year, slightly above the forecasts of the Government and all organizations such as he …
This content is exclusive for subscribers
#economy #grew #times #eurozone
Leave a Reply