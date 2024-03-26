Bortnikov called the intention of the Crocus terrorists to escape to Ukraine a fact

The attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk near Moscow was prepared by the Islamic State group (IS, ISIS, terrorist organization banned in Russia), said FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov. The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) assisted radical Islamists.

According to Bortnikov, Ukraine trained militants in the Middle East. “We know about the fact that the Ukrainian side carried out training and training of militants in the Middle East,” he emphasized.

Photo: Gavriil Grigorov / Kremlin Pool / Keystone Press Agency / Globallookpress.com

The FSB director called for recognizing the SBU as a terrorist organization after what happened in Krasnogorsk.

We should do this, of course, yes. I believe this is the basis. Not only count, but also make appropriate decisions Alexander BortnikovFSB director

The USA and Great Britain are involved in the events at Crocus

Commenting on the investigation into the terrorist attack, Bortnikov noted that the intelligence services of the United States and Great Britain, as well as the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) of Ukraine, were involved in organizing the crime.

“We are now talking about the invoice that we have, this is general information, but there are already certain developments,” he noted, adding that the FSB with the intelligence services of friendly states is identifying all participants in the terrorist attack.

In this regard, the head of the State Intelligence Service of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the Rosfinmonitoring list of terrorists and extremists) is a legitimate target for the Russian Armed Forces. Bortnikov noted that this list includes everyone who commits crimes against Moscow.

Photo: Evgenia Novozhenina / Reuters

Bortnikov revealed the goals of the terrorist attack in Crocus

The terrorist attack in the concert hall was necessary for Western intelligence services and Ukraine to create panic in Russian society, Bortnikov said. According to him, in this way they wanted to shake up the situation in Russia.

In Kyiv, they were ready to greet terrorists as heroes, the FSB director noted, emphasizing the fact that the criminals intended to hide on the territory of Ukraine.

See also The Latin flavors market that took over New York According to our preliminary operational information, they were expected there… I’ll tell you a little secret: on the other side they wanted to be greeted as heroes Alexander BortnikovFSB director

The shooting in Krasnogorsk Crocus City Hall occurred on the evening of March 22. All the perpetrators of the terrorist attack were detained in the Bryansk region – they were trying to drive a car outside the Russian border.