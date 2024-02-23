The Sinaloa Dorados They suffered their fourth defeat of the tournament tonight Closing 2024 in the MX Expansion Leagueafter losing by a score of 1-0 against the Atlético La Paz at the Guaycura stadium in the southern California city.

A solitary early goal from Flavio Santos It was enough for the local team to beat the Dorados who at times played well, but were not forceful.

It was barely minute 2 of the first half when Peace took advantage over him Big Fish. After a corner taken from the right point, the former gold medalist appeared in the area Flavio Santoswho finished with a header and without a mark near the penalty mark to send it away and make the score 1-0.

After the goal received, the team Golden They stood better on the field and tried to go in search of an equalizer, but they lacked depth and forcefulness.

The team of Peace They were close to doubling their advantage when in the 81st minute they made a great play from the right, the ball was centered to the penalty spot where the Argentine appeared Daniel Villalbawho initially connected the ball but ended up hitting the left post.

The big fish had his own in the final minutes, when in a set piece a cross reached the six-yard box, where two Pez players appeared unmarked, one of them Juan García Sanchowho did not have good ball control and ended up undefined and missing what seemed like 1-1.

The Golden They were left with seven points, occupying 9th place in the general table. For his part, the Atlético La Paz He rose to second place in the table by reaching 14 points. The Sinaloan team will return to activity on Wednesday, February 28 when they receive the Tapatío.