Discovered in his house another six classified files, which are added to a trickle that threatens his possible candidacy for the 2024 elections
The White House reported this Saturday the discovery of five new pages with content classified as secret at the residence of the president, Joe Biden, in Wilmington (Delaware). This is the third discovery of sensitive material in the hands of the president, dating from the time he was vice president under the government of Barack Obama,
#discovery #reports #aggravates #controversy #sensitive #material #Biden
Leave a Reply