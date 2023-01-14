After a long wait full of curiosity about the potential of the new single-seaters Gen3the first round of the ninth season of Formula E a Mexico City he finished with fourth career win by Jake Dennis. The team’s color bearer Andrettiafter losing the final against Lucas DiGrassi in qualifying for pole position, he thus made history by becoming the first driver to win in this new era of the top category of 100% electric cars.
In an e-Prix conditioned by the entry of ben three Safety Cars – such as to have forced the Race Direction to add five rounds to the expected total of 36 – the Briton remained in the exhausts of the Brazilian from Mahindra, in turn the author of an excellent start, until the twelfth lap, completing a nice overtaking and then distancing himself from the rest of the group. A test conducted alone despite the use of attack mode in the lap following the maneuver and after the entry of the third Safety Car, which intervened on lap 18 due to the accident Edward Mortara at the first corner. A debut in Formula E therefore to be forgotten for Maserati, unlike Porsche, represented by Pascal Werhlein.
ROUND 1, P1!!
JAKE DENNIS WINS THE MEXICO CITY E-PRIX! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QfKxElvYwD
— Avalanche Andretti Formula E 🔺 (@AndrettiFE) January 14, 2023
Taking advantage of 2% more battery than di Grassi’s Mahindra, the German driver conquered the second position on lap 29, prompting the Brazilian to fend off attacks from McLaren’s Jake Hughes. While attempting to overtake the South American several times, the Englishman nevertheless failed to reach the goal of the podium for the Woking company, at the first E-Prix in its history, instead being attacked by Andre Lotterer right on the last lap of the race. In this way, Hughes thus finished in fifth position ahead of Sébastien Buemi. Only 10that the rear of the points area, the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne.
Mexico City E-Prix 2023, order of arrival
|POS.
|PILOT
|TEAM
|TIME/GAP
|GpV
|1
|Jake Dennis
|Avalanche Andretti
|58:25,974
|1:14.195
|2
|Pascal Wehrlein
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+7.816
|3
|Lucas DiGrassi
|Mahindra
|+18.611
|4
|Andre Lotterer
|Avalanche Andretti
|+19.161
|5
|Jake Hughes
|Neom McLaren
|+20.289
|6
|Sebastien Buemi
|Envision
|+20.714
|7
|Anthony Felix da Costa
|TAG Heuer Porsche
|+21.051
|8
|Mitch Evans
|Jaguar TCS
|+24.758
|9
|Nick Cassidy
|Envision
|+29.150
|10
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|DS Penske
|+29.662
|11
|Maximilian Gunther
|Maserati MSG
|+30.276
|12
|Jean-Eric Vergne
|DS Penske
|+31.141
|13
|Oliver Rowland
|Mahindra
|+31.537
|14
|Nico Müller
|ABT Cupra
|+31.951
|15
|Sacha Fenestraz
|Nissan e.dams
|+32.355
|16
|Sergio Sette Camara
|NIO 333
|+35.205
|17
|Dan Ticktum
|NIO 333
|+1:14.372
|18
|René Rast
|Neom McLaren
|Retired
|19
|Edward Mortara
|Maserati MSG
|Retired
|20
|Norman Born
|Nissan e.dams
|Retired
|21
|Sam Bird
|Jaguar TCS
|Retired
|22
|Robin Frijns
|ABT Cupra
|Retired
#Mexico #City #EPrix #Race #Dennis #Opens #Gen3 #Era #Win #FormulaPassion.it
Leave a Reply