After a long wait full of curiosity about the potential of the new single-seaters Gen3the first round of the ninth season of Formula E a Mexico City he finished with fourth career win by Jake Dennis. The team’s color bearer Andrettiafter losing the final against Lucas DiGrassi in qualifying for pole position, he thus made history by becoming the first driver to win in this new era of the top category of 100% electric cars.

In an e-Prix conditioned by the entry of ben three Safety Cars – such as to have forced the Race Direction to add five rounds to the expected total of 36 – the Briton remained in the exhausts of the Brazilian from Mahindra, in turn the author of an excellent start, until the twelfth lap, completing a nice overtaking and then distancing himself from the rest of the group. A test conducted alone despite the use of attack mode in the lap following the maneuver and after the entry of the third Safety Car, which intervened on lap 18 due to the accident Edward Mortara at the first corner. A debut in Formula E therefore to be forgotten for Maserati, unlike Porsche, represented by Pascal Werhlein.

ROUND 1, P1!! JAKE DENNIS WINS THE MEXICO CITY E-PRIX! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/QfKxElvYwD — Avalanche Andretti Formula E 🔺 (@AndrettiFE) January 14, 2023

Taking advantage of 2% more battery than di Grassi’s Mahindra, the German driver conquered the second position on lap 29, prompting the Brazilian to fend off attacks from McLaren’s Jake Hughes. While attempting to overtake the South American several times, the Englishman nevertheless failed to reach the goal of the podium for the Woking company, at the first E-Prix in its history, instead being attacked by Andre Lotterer right on the last lap of the race. In this way, Hughes thus finished in fifth position ahead of Sébastien Buemi. Only 10that the rear of the points area, the reigning world champion Stoffel Vandoorne.

Mexico City E-Prix 2023, order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP GpV 1 Jake Dennis Avalanche Andretti 58:25,974 1:14.195 2 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche +7.816 3 Lucas DiGrassi Mahindra +18.611 4 Andre Lotterer Avalanche Andretti +19.161 5 Jake Hughes Neom McLaren +20.289 6 Sebastien Buemi Envision +20.714 7 Anthony Felix da Costa TAG Heuer Porsche +21.051 8 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS +24.758 9 Nick Cassidy Envision +29.150 10 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske +29.662 11 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG +30.276 12 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske +31.141 13 Oliver Rowland Mahindra +31.537 14 Nico Müller ABT Cupra +31.951 15 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan e.dams +32.355 16 Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 +35.205 17 Dan Ticktum NIO 333 +1:14.372 18 René Rast Neom McLaren Retired 19 Edward Mortara Maserati MSG Retired 20 Norman Born Nissan e.dams Retired 21 Sam Bird Jaguar TCS Retired 22 Robin Frijns ABT Cupra Retired