Inappropriate speeds, distractions, driving after having ingested alcohol or other drugs. These are some of the behaviors that, while driving, usually result in results in serious traffic accidentslike those released this Saturday by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT).

In the middle of the Holy Week holidays and waiting for the return operation to take place between Easter Sunday and Easter Monday, the DGT has released five recordings in which it is observed how several vehicles lose control on different Spanish roads and end up crashing into the guardrail, sometimes after colliding with another car.

In a few days marked by the passage through the Peninsula of the Nelson storm, with abundant rain, snowfall and strong windstaking precautions while driving becomes a necessity while driving to avoid accidents, which sometimes have lethal results. To raise awareness among citizens of the danger of roads and the importance of caution, the DGT launched before the holidays the 'NoVasSolo' campaign. In a video, they show different situations in which drivers drive as if there was no one else around them. The DGT reported a few days ago on the expected movements for this Holy Week, that in the second phase – which began last Wednesday and will last until midnight next Monday – amount to 9.6 million.