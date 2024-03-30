Home page politics

From: Sandra Kathe

Even against some modern Russian weapons systems, the inferior Ukrainian armed forces can apparently still prevail. (Symbolic photo) © Genya Savilov/AFP

A video is said to show the destruction of a rare, newly developed Russian weapons system. Another setback for the Russian attack.

Kiev – A modern self-propelled artillery system called 2S40 Floks was supposed to advance the Russian offensive in the Ukraine war since last fall. Now social media videos show Ukrainian forces seemingly effortlessly destroying one of the mortar systems with a drone. The video was first distributed by Ukrainian activist Serhii Sternenko on the short message services Telegram and X (formerly Twitter).

In a text on The weapon system developed in the Urals is nicknamed the “Russian archer” and combines the advantages of a mortar and howitzer, the US newspaper reported on this basis Newsweek.

New 2S40 Floks mortar system: Hit on the second day after delivery

But instead of achieving the desired result, according to Sternenko, the first of the 2S40 Floks weapon systems was damaged “on the second day after dispatch,” and Ukrainian units recently destroyed another with a drone near Bakhmut. According to information from the Ukrainian military activist, only a few 2S40 Floks were delivered to the Russian units in Ukraine.

Despite their numerical superiority, they are… Russian losses since the beginning of the war of aggression big against Ukraine. Ukraine's military leadership also regularly reports high Russian losses in weapons systems and equipment. The authority recently reported Newsweek According to this, for example, about the destruction of an RBU-6000 Smerch-2 anti-submarine weapon from Soviet times.

War in Ukraine: Major losses despite Russian superiority

Although Ukrainian troops suffered further setbacks in the Ukraine War with losses in places like Avdiivka this winter, the much smaller army is still making gains in places against the Russian superiority. This is what the Ukrainian news site reported Ukrainskaya Pravda most recently the shooting down of a Kh-59 missile and several drones.

Due to a lack of official information from both Ukrainian and Russian sides, reports of casualties often cannot be independently verified. (saka)