The euphoria remains, it is alive, it sprouts in each player of the Colombian women’s team after achieving the epic victory against Germany in the Sub 20 world on Wednesday. But the road goes on. The real first objective is to overcome the group, and for that, with all the motivation pushing, and with all the football prepared, the challenge will be to beat this Saturday Mexico. After knocking down Germany, this is the game to certify, once and for all, the quota for the next phase.

However, Colombia does not presume victory without playing. If they already beat Germany, that was a very strong opinion blow, very motivating, but since it is a World Cup, you have to be careful to avoid surprises against the Mexicans, who in their first game drew 1-1 against New Zealand.

Lots of motivation and humility

Paniagua, DT of the women’s team.

The national coach Carlos PaniaguaHe’s very focused on that. On Friday he faced the press conference prior to the game with great conviction, and his message was clear, you have to be humble and beat Mexico to qualify.

“At the end of the game I expressed my congratulations, but that that historic game was already behind us, that Mexico was following and it was time to arrive with respect for the rival. It started well but there is still a long way to go. We have to revalidate with Mexico and qualify for the quarterfinals, the goal is to go step by step. We must not lose our humility,” he said.

His press conference was marked by a power outage. In Costa Rica there is an electrical storm, which has modified the planning of the training sessions. In fact, the players were unable to reconnoitre the stadium for today’s match due to the rain. Paniagua, in any case, spent his afternoon talking to the press. He wanted his message to be heard. “We have worked on order, balance, when we went to the South American we went from less to more, growing. In this World Cup we started well and we have to sustain ourselves and improve”.

Colombia already made it clear in its first game that it did not come for a walk, much less as a decoration. Colombia arrived with very clear objectives and a high ceiling. Colombia wants to have World Cup resonance, that the yellow shirt illuminates the contest in Costa Rica, that each rival prepares to face these players who put heart and talent into it. Already in the first game, the world watched with emotion what Colombia had done. It’s just that not every day you beat Germany in a World Cup.

Linda Caycedo generates great expectations for what he is capable of doing with the ball, for his tireless deployment. the goalkeeper Natalie Giraldo he showed all his capacity, his reaction; she was a savior, she was a figure, as important as if she had scored the goal, the one who scored Mariana Munoz, another one that stepped hard in the World Cup. Professor Paniagua’s idea is that this lucidity is maintained, collectively, that there are no surprises, and for that he does not plan changes.

“There is a list that we designed for the first party that responded. At that moment we added 3 points, to ensure classification we have to beat Mexico. We must give continuity to a list that we believe is the best to face Mexico. If we qualify, we have to seek to be first in the group, ”said the DT.

Colombia selection Women’s team, ready to face Mexico.

The time has come to face Mexico, there is joy, there are dreams, but above all there is a humble and warrior team, which will fight to secure its place in the quarterfinals.

Time and TV

Colombia vs. Mexico

Saturday August 13

6 pm (Colombian time)

TV: DirecTV Sports

PAUL ROMERO

Editor of THE TIME

@PabloRomeroEt

