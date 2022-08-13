Saturday, August 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Music | Perhaps the most unique karaoke bar in Finland is located in the middle of Korpea, and HS spent the evening there

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2022
in World Europe
0

Shy Finns have outdone themselves by singing karaoke since the early 1990s. HS spent one night at a karaoke bar in the middle of nowhere.

Tarvala

Sometimes it is very difficult to decide where to start. Perhaps from a steaming hot dog resting next to the karaoke machines, with a few lonely hot dogs sweating? Feather headdresses hanging on the walls? From a teepee-like hut structure in the yard with a chair wrapped in foil inside?

#Music #unique #karaoke #bar #Finland #located #middle #Korpea #spent #evening

See also  Columns I have spent almost three weeks in Russia and Ukraine during the war, and the atmosphere in them is different than night and day
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Agent: Rushdie may lose one of his eyes and undergo artificial respiration

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.