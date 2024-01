Thursday, January 18, 2024, 01:12







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Isak Jansson has offers on the table from Sweden, Norway and Cyprus, among other foreign leagues. The 21-year-old Swedish player from Cartagena will only be transferred in the event that an “irrejectable” offer arrives, sports director Manuel Sánchez Breis said yesterday. …

This content is exclusive for subscribers