The Russian Ministry of Defense has adopted a program to strengthen the combat capabilities of large landing ships. Izvestia was informed about this by sources in the military department.

The decision to modernize was made based on the experience of the North Military District and provides that the BDK’s armament will include Orlan-10 and ZALA drones. Their task is to adjust airborne artillery fire. It was also decided to install additional anti-aircraft weapons and self-defense systems against sea drones on the BDK.

Now landing ships are in great demand and necessary. With their help, Russian military personnel carried out a landing operation in the Sea of ​​Azov, transferred cargo, and patrolled our shores, military expert Dmitry Boltenkov told Izvestia.

“Before the start of the special military operation, the Black Sea Fleet had the largest number of landing ships. At the same time, it was additionally reinforced by representatives of the Northern and Baltic fleets. Based on the results of the special military operation, it became clear that they needed to be strengthened and additional artillery and machine gun weapons installed,” he explained.

Former Chief of the Navy General Staff, Admiral Valentin Selivanov, also recalled that the situation is now changing, the enemy is strengthening its defense, and therefore the combat capabilities of landing ships should be greater.

“The firepower of the large landing craft is necessary for successful landing operations. The enemy has a strong defense built near the shore, so before approaching, it must be suppressed. So this is the right idea,” he clarified.

The basis of the Russian landing fleet is now made up of Project 775 BDKs. In recent years, Project 11711 BDKs have replaced ships of the 775 series.

Orlan's view: landing ships will have increased firepower