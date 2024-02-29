Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The results of the second leg of the preliminary stage of the playoffs in the men’s volleyball league, which witnessed Al Jazira’s victory over its guest Shabab Al Ahly, and Al Wasl’s victory over Bani Yas 3-2, imposed two playoff matches tomorrow evening, Saturday, bringing together “Al Fursan” with “Pride of Abu Dhabi”. » at the First Hall in Al Mamzar, and “Al Samawi” with “The Emperor” in Abu Dhabi, to determine the two sides of the final, while the two losers play for third and fourth places.

The return round witnessed great excitement, after “Abu Dhabi Pride” succeeded in redeeming itself by losing the first leg to “Al Fursan” with a score of 0-3, by winning 3-2 with the results of the rounds “25-23, 12-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-7”, on the other hand, “Emperor Al-Waslawi” compensated for the loss of the first leg against “Al-Samawi” 2-3, by winning the return leg 3-2 with the results of the rounds “18-20, 20-25, 25-23, 25-15, 15-12.” .

The two playoff matches will be played at the Shabab Al-Ahli and Baniyas halls, respectively, in accordance with the competition regulations, which stipulate that a playoff match will be held if two teams are tied in the number of wins (one win for each team), at the stadium of the team ranked highest in the first stage of the league.

The first round of the men's volleyball league witnessed Shabab Al-Ahly topping the standings, Bani Yas came in second, Al-Wasl in third place, and Al-Jazira in fourth place.

Aside from the competition race for the final, the rest of the preliminary stage matches for the knockout rounds, to determine the final standings for places from fifth to eighth, which include Al Ain, Al Nasr, Ajman and Hatta, respectively, witnessed “Al Zaeem” defeating “Al Asiran” 3-0, which is the same result that ended It has the first leg, and “Orange” faces its host, “Al-Ameed,” with a score of 3-1, repeating the result of the first leg.