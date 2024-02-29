On the same day that Prima Pramac Racing unveiled its colorful livery for the 2024 MotoGP season, which will feature newcomer Franco Morbidelli and Spaniard Jorge Martín, in his fourth season with the team, Motorsport.com confirmed that Ducati has signed the young Moto2 rider Fermín Aldeguer to place him in the satellite team in 2025. Which essentially means that one of the two current riders will not be re-signed.

After the presentation of the team, which took place on Wednesday afternoon on the straight of the Bahrain circuit, where the F1 season starts this weekend, Martin spoke to the media to give his opinion on the new livery of the bike.

“The bike is very beautiful, I think we have made a big step forward in terms of design. We will have to try to be more aggressive on the track, in line with the new livery, and bring it to the top positions”, explained Martin, “very satisfied with the big step that the 2024 bike has made” in terms of performance improvement.

On the topic of the transfer market, the hiring of Aldeguer and the rumors of a delay in the renewal of Pecco Bagnaia, a completely new scenario in the market expected for the MotoGP season, Martin absolutely did not want to elaborate.

“It's a topic that I don't control and it doesn't depend on me. I focus on my things, which are the guide, and I already have a manager who takes care of market issues. I don't want to get into the details, we'll see what happens in the future”, was his response.

However, in a season in which there are many riders to renew and fewer and fewer bikes, managing these situations is part of the rider's job.

“I think it's something we're used to, we've been managing this type of situation all our lives: every two years we have to renew contracts, decide where to go, where not to go, it's something we have to manage and at a driving level it concerns us little. It's clear that I have to know because in the end I'm the one who decides. But I have my priorities clear and I'm calm, I go for those priorities and if they don't work we'll see what to do”, he insisted.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Pramac Racing Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing See also Messi and CR7 together? The proposal of the businessman who loves Chelsea Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Pramac Racing Pramac Racing livery Photo by: Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Pramac Racing

Last year, the Spaniard fought for the title until the last race and at many stages of the season he proved to be the fastest driver. The Spaniard is very clear about what he needs to improve to have even more chances this year.

“There are many things that can be improved, in all aspects. In terms of speed and driving, I think we were already very prepared, especially at the end of the season. We need to improve the start of the year, because last year we suffered and then we had to recover a lot.”

“Sunday is probably another point we need to work on in terms of set-up. I don't mean so much working with used tires, which we were already doing, but more preparing the bike for the Sunday race, not so much go fast.”

“On a mental level, at the end of the season I suffered a bit, I had a lot of pressure and I was very obsessed with that (title) victory and things didn't work out, so we have to work on that too,” he summed up.

While last year Martin was not one of the favorites at the start of the season, this year he starts as Bagnaia's great rival in the defense of his double crown. This forces Jorge to make some mental adjustments.

“Right from the start I have to start strong, which I wasn't able to do last year and which forced me to recover a lot of points. I'm focused, I felt very good in the tests and if I start the season the way I finished it last year everything will be fine. If not, we will have to adapt to the situation. We don't know what will happen, we will see it better in Qatar”, where the season will start on the weekend of March 10th.

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing, Franco Morbidelli, Pramac Racing Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images