9% of voters in the last Galician elections on 18-F changed their vote during the campaign, according to the post-election survey of the elections made public this Wednesday by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS). In these votes, in which the PP finally revalidated its absolute majority in the Parliament of Galicia, with 40 seats, two less than in 2020, and in which Ana Pontón's BNG obtained the best result in its history, with 25 deputies and an increase of six seats, voters mainly hesitated between voting for the BNG or the PSOE, 5.1%, or between BNG and Sumar Galicia, 1.8%. The party led by Ana Pontón ended up consolidating itself as the second force, while the PSdeG sank with nine seats, its worst result. Sumar Galicia, Yolanda Díaz's project headed by Marta Lois, failed in its premiere in regional elections and was left without representation. Podemos did not achieve it either. 1.3% of voters also hesitated between voting for the PP and the BNG, according to this survey.

This percentage of vote change of 9% in the Galician elections is slightly lower than that registered during the general elections last July, in which 11.3% of voters assured the CIS in a post-electoral study that they had changed their political option . Once the electoral results of the Galician elections were known, 97% of those surveyed stated that they would have voted the same way. Regarding the moment in which they made the decision, 54.2% had decided on their vote before the electoral campaign, 9.4% decided it at the beginning, and 8.9% during the last week of the campaign. Almost 5% left it for the day of reflection and the day of the vote itself.

The survey has measured the opinion of Galician citizens two weeks after the elections and when new elections had already been called, those of the Basque Country, scheduled for April 21. The field work was carried out between March 6 and 9 through 4,077 interviews and the results have a margin of error of 1.6%.

The president of the CIS, José Félix Tezanos, recently carried out an analysis of the results of the Galician elections in an article in which he stated that the PP mobilized in Galicia with “gratifications for the shellfish harvesters” and “nuns organizing the vote.” The text, published in the magazine Topics, of which Tezanos is director, recognized the “clear”, “logical” and “expected” victory of the popular party on 18-F, although he highlighted that the national leaders dedicated a ratio of 7 to 1 in favor of Núñez Feijóo to the campaign. . The latest CIS polls, published during the electoral campaign for the Galician elections, showed an increase in the BNG's voting expectations and contemplated the possibility that the party led by Ana Pontón could govern with the PSOE, with 55.5%. of the votes, while the popular party then had a vote estimate of 42.2%.

The leader of the PP, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, was especially involved in the electoral campaign in Galicia, the community he governed before making the leap to national politics. In many of his actions and interventions, especially in the first week, he attacked the Government for the amnesty law. Respondents point out precisely the amnesty as the most debated issue in this campaign (11%), followed by health (8.4%) and the environment, due to the management of waste disposal. pellets on the Galician coast a month before the elections. Disputes between parties occupy fourth place, with 4.8%, among the most debated topics that are spontaneously cited.

The survey also measures the impact of the polls and electoral polls themselves on voters. Although 71.8% of Galicians claim that they have been aware of these studies, 85.9% of them maintain that it has had little or no influence on their final decision.

Regarding the ways citizens received information during the campaign, the work explains that 64% of those surveyed turned to television, 34.5% to digital media and 27.9% to social networks. Radio or the press were chosen by 21.3% and 19%, respectively. Almost half of the Internet sites for information, 45.4%, belonged to the media and 41.8% of those surveyed stated that they resorted to social networks such as Twitter or Facebook.

Six out of ten respondents saw or listened to “some debate or candidate interviews” on television or radio; and 2% affirm that they attended “some breakfast, lunch or dinner organized by a party.” The most cited party events are those of the PP (67%), BNG (15%) and PSdeG-PSOE (13.1%).

