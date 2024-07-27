Riyadh (dpa)

Al-Ahly Saudi Club continued its victories in its friendly matches, as part of its current camp in Austria in preparation for the new season.

Al-Ahly defeated Al-Gharafa of Qatar with a goal scored by the substitute player Abdul Karim Darsi, in the third friendly match of the team in its current camp, which is being held in Freistadt. This is Al-Ahly’s last friendly match in the city before heading to Saalfelden, Austria, to play the second stage of the camp, which will continue until August 6, during which the team will play two friendly matches.

Al-Ahly started its friendly matches in its camp in Austria, by defeating Hungarian club Ujpest 1-0, before defeating Austrian club Blaer Weiss Linz 3-1.

Al-Ahly entered the match with a lineup consisting of Edouard Mendy, Bassam Al-Hariji, Roger Ibanez, Abdulbasit Hindi, Saad Balabeed, Franck Kessie, Garbi Vega, Riyad Mahrez, Roberto Firmino, Samihan Al-Nabet and Fahad Al-Rashidi.

Al-Ahly is scheduled to start its season with a major classico match against Al-Hilal, in the semi-finals of the Saudi Super Cup on August 13.